College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus.

Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness deals.

The former Buckeyes quarterback will help lead a new fund for Ohio State student-athletes.

For everyone asking me about timing of my charitable nil fund for @OhioStAthletics students…I will be launching it by the Spring Game, but can announce tonight that my great friend @CJ1two will be running it with me! — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) January 8, 2022

Jones is excited.

“Looking forward to continue to find opportunities for our student athletes,” he tweeted.

Looking forward to continue to find opportunities for our student athletes. https://t.co/deXFcQiW1u — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 8, 2022

Ohio State fans are pumped, too.

“Cardale Jones about to be the silent assitant GM of Ohio State football controlling the payroll. Arguably one of the most powerful individuals in the state of Ohio,” one Buckeyes fan tweeted on Saturday.

Cardale Jones about to be the silent assitant GM of Ohio State football controlling the payroll. Arguably one of the most powerful individuals in the state of Ohio. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 9, 2022

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback had a pretty great tweet about it, as well.

It’s a pretty incredible update for Jones and the Buckeyes program.

Love this man https://t.co/M3XBLj5eBW — teflon in my blood (@BluntBuckeye) January 9, 2022

Ohio State is coming off a Rose Bowl win over Utah on New Year’s Day.

The Buckeyes are likely to open the 2022 season ranked inside the top five.