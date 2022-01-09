The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

A closeup of Cardale Jones in his Ohio State football helmet.PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during warmups before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus.

Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness deals.

The former Buckeyes quarterback will help lead a new fund for Ohio State student-athletes.

Jones is excited.

“Looking forward to continue to find opportunities for our student athletes,” he tweeted.

Ohio State fans are pumped, too.

“Cardale Jones about to be the silent assitant GM of Ohio State football controlling the payroll. Arguably one of the most powerful individuals in the state of Ohio,” one Buckeyes fan tweeted on Saturday.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback had a pretty great tweet about it, as well.

It’s a pretty incredible update for Jones and the Buckeyes program.

Ohio State is coming off a Rose Bowl win over Utah on New Year’s Day.

The Buckeyes are likely to open the 2022 season ranked inside the top five.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.