College Football World Reacts To The 'Crackdown' Rumors

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

It sounds like some leaders in college football aren't happy with what's going on with regards to NIL.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college leaders are planning a crackdown on NIl collectives.

Officials are reportedly exploring guidelines that would prohibit boosters at schools from recruiting players. If the schools don't monitor their donors, they'd get punished.

One official told Dellenger that "we let things get out of hand" and that "we have to get the boosters out of contacting recruits and bartering with them.”

The college football world is intrigued by this idea.

The transfer portal and NIL deals have been hot topics of debate ever since they were introduced.

Players go into the portal and then sign NIL deals with other programs for millions of dollars, which doesn't sit right with fans and some college leaders.

Just today, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison entered his name into the transfer portal as there are rumors out there that he had a $3 million NIL deal lined up from USC.

It'll be interesting to see if this crackdown is approved by the NCAA.