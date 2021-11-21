The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Dan Mullen News

Dan Mullen stands on the sidelines with his arms crossed.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday night, Florida finally caved and parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen.

The Gators have lost four straight games to Power 5 opponents as it has been an epic collapse after such a promising start.

They won four of their first six games and came within two points of knocking off Alabama during that stretch as well. Since then, they’ve lost four of five and gave up 52 points to FCS Samford in the process.

The game against Missouri was especially troubling due to how conservative Mullen was towards the end of regulation.

Florida got the ball back with a minute left and essentially played for OT. It didn’t work out as intended as the defense let Missouri win the game in that first session on a two-point conversion.

Fans and media in the college football community had a lot of reactions to this news and most centered around how it was able to get this low this quick. There were also some jokes sprinkled in, too.

Florida has one more game left this season and it’s against rival Florida State next Saturday. If it wins that, it will be bowl eligible.

Kickoff from Gainesville will be at noon ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.