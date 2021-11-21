College Football World Reacts To The Dan Mullen News

After an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday night, Florida finally caved and parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen.

The Gators have lost four straight games to Power 5 opponents as it has been an epic collapse after such a promising start.

Can confirm reports that Florida is firing coach Dan Mullen. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2021

They won four of their first six games and came within two points of knocking off Alabama during that stretch as well. Since then, they’ve lost four of five and gave up 52 points to FCS Samford in the process.

The game against Missouri was especially troubling due to how conservative Mullen was towards the end of regulation.

Florida got the ball back with a minute left and essentially played for OT. It didn’t work out as intended as the defense let Missouri win the game in that first session on a two-point conversion.

Fans and media in the college football community had a lot of reactions to this news and most centered around how it was able to get this low this quick. There were also some jokes sprinkled in, too.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin has reportedly terminated Dan Mullen. I'll be honest. I was still unsure today that Stricklin was capable of making and/or executing such a decision. https://t.co/3Yo8eHY0XB — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) November 21, 2021

Less than a year after playing in the SEC Championship Game. Man, things escalated quickly on Dan Mullen in Gainesville. https://t.co/EbcUzXLty1 — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) November 21, 2021

I was an outspoken Dan Mullen supporter for 2.5 years. But when he came out and said “we can still make the playoff with two losses” and proceeded to bench the best TE in school history en route to an embarrassing loss to our heated rival at home… He lost me. #SeriousBobby https://t.co/24MKfOE6kc — Bobby Baccala III (@curtisbaccala55) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen’s career at Florida pic.twitter.com/pO1wdJo6vR — Ryan (@Ryanmcc09) November 20, 2021

Congratulations to 2022 Alabama OC Dan Mullen — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

Fans react to the imminent firing of Dan Mullen pic.twitter.com/V2gixPPRE9 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

The final image of the final game of Dan Mullen's Florida tenure: pic.twitter.com/ef3ZDqdYcd — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen ends his coaching career UNDEFEATED vs Miami and FSU 😂 — FlawdaGata (@AirFlawdaJordan) November 21, 2021

SEC coaches fired immediately following losses to Mizzou: Dan Mullen, 2021

Derek Mason, 2020

Bret Bielema, 2017

Butch Jones, 2017 Derek Dooley (2012) & Joker Phillips (2012) were fired one week after losing to Missouri. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021

Florida has one more game left this season and it’s against rival Florida State next Saturday. If it wins that, it will be bowl eligible.

Kickoff from Gainesville will be at noon ET.