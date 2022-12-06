College Football World Reacts To The Desmond Howard Drama

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Desmond Howard and Cardale Jones are having a war of words on Twitter.

It all started when Howard tweeted about how there were four Heisman Trophy finalists after they were revealed on Monday night. That led Jones, who's a former Ohio State quarterback, to tweet how this was a slick comment from Howard since Blake Corum wasn't named a finalist.

Howard then clapped back at Jones saying he should've played more at OSU.

This beef stems from last year when Howard trolled Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

College football fans saw right through Howard's recent tweet since they know what happened last year.

"Do the right thing and apologize!!! You intentionally tried to embarrass the young man and upstage him. There's a time and a place and this wasn't it. Be better," one fan tweeted.

The Michigan-Ohio state rivalry is fully back, folks.