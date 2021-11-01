College Football World Reacts To The Drake London News

The Spun

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London on Saturday.Los Angeles, CA - October 30: Wide receiver Drake London #15 of the USC Trojans is carted off after an injury on a touchdown catch against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

USC’s tough 2021 college football season got even tougher on Sunday, when the Trojans announced that star wide receiver Drake London would miss the rest of the year.

London, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, is one of the best players in college football. The junior wide receiver has caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. London, a Heisman Trophy contender, was on pace for one of the best receiving seasons in program history.

Unfortunately, an injury has ended his season early.

USC announced on Sunday night that London will miss the rest of the season with a fractured ankle. Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed the tough news on Sunday night.

College football fans are heartbroken for London.

London had to be carted off the field following his injury on Saturday. USC beat Arizona, 41-34, on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s to a complete and speedy recovery for Drake London. We can’t wait to watch him in the NFL next season.

