College Football World Reacts To The Drake London News

USC’s tough 2021 college football season got even tougher on Sunday, when the Trojans announced that star wide receiver Drake London would miss the rest of the year.

London, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, is one of the best players in college football. The junior wide receiver has caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. London, a Heisman Trophy contender, was on pace for one of the best receiving seasons in program history.

Unfortunately, an injury has ended his season early.

USC announced on Sunday night that London will miss the rest of the season with a fractured ankle. Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed the tough news on Sunday night.

USC wideout Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a fractured ankle, interim coach Donte Williams confirmed. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 1, 2021

College football fans are heartbroken for London.

Awful news. Wish him the best in his recovery for the NFL. Tremendous player. https://t.co/FNb75AxGS8 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 1, 2021

Bummer. @DrakeLondon_ best WR in college, hands down. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Good luck in the NFL next year!!! https://t.co/MdnpXamWV4 — Cory Martin (@CorMar_13) November 1, 2021

Damn. He was the top wideout in the draft. Tough blow. https://t.co/IQoQZOGQFm — Mo (@Mo_S10) November 1, 2021

USC WR Drake London suffered a fractured ankle and is out for the season. Tough blow for one of the best receivers in the country. Hope is rehab goes well and he’ll be able to workout for teams before the 2022 NFL Draft. https://t.co/nx9DuN8bzE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2021

London had to be carted off the field following his injury on Saturday. USC beat Arizona, 41-34, on Saturday afternoon.

Drake London got carted off the field after an apparent injury. Prayers up 🙏 (via @keelyismyname)pic.twitter.com/iw8ewe3WHA — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 31, 2021

Here’s to a complete and speedy recovery for Drake London. We can’t wait to watch him in the NFL next season.