College Football World Reacts To The EA Sports News

We're about a year away from one of the best video games of all-time making a comeback.

EA is expected to release NCAA 2023 in July of next year, per MyBookie.

This has been a game that fans have been waiting a long time to play. It officially went into development back in 2021.

This will be the first EA College Football game to come out since 2014.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this game.

"I anticipate this video game to be the cause of many broken homes in 2023 because wives will become 2nd," one fan said.

"I’m about to turn Ball State football into the greatest championship dynasty in CFB history," another fan tweeted.

If this game lives up to the hype, it has the chance to go down as one of the best video games of all time.