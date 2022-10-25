College Football World Reacts To The LenDale White News

HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 23: Running back LenDale White #25 of the Tennessee Titans jokes with fans during the game with the Houston Texans on November 23, 2009 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former USC running back LenDale White made an interesting admission.

The former college football star made an appearance on the Bussin With The Boys podcast this week. During the interview, White was asked what the most amount of money he saw "left" somewhere was.

The former Trojan admitted that someone left $150,000 in cash sitting in his apartment. White claims he didn't know who left the money and said he didn't return it.

Check it out.

Fans took to social media after White's comments to react to his admission. Some fans think the IRS might come after White.

"Better watch out the taxman going to come knocking," one fan joked.

"Reggie Bush still trying to deny he got the bag. Lol it’s okay bro, we would’ve taken it too," said another fan.

"There are countless stories like this and yet some people still think players are just now getting paid," another fan said.

The football world has known for years that players got paid - in many different ways - to attend certain schools even before the NIL era. Now players are just starting to talk about it.