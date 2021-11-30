College Football World Reacts To The Mark Stoops News

The University of Kentucky has announced a major contract extension for longtime head football coach Mark Stoops.

According to college football insider Matt Jones, the extension retains Stoops through the 2027 season. For each year with more than seven wins, the contract extends another year. For each 10-win season, it extends another two years.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

We’re becoming a football school https://t.co/7Rm8p8iZvF — jdeitel (@jdeitel) November 30, 2021

Just say lifetime contract then cause we about to run it up https://t.co/DNKdOUNPAJ — Cameron Richardson (@camrich859) November 30, 2021

Congrats Mark! Definitely well deserved. I have absolutely nothing but great things to say about ALL of the Stoops brothers. Unfortunately, not many coaches are built like them anymore… #bobstoops #mikestoops #markstoops https://t.co/2UDyZ85SxF — Dillon Orr (@ORR4OU) November 30, 2021

Damn… man walked himself essentially into a lifetime contract. Must be good to be a Stoops. https://t.co/W7SfyG1zOr — SeCB🤘🏻🏴‍☠️🤘🏻 (@PunkDawgie83) November 30, 2021

Go 7-5 and you get another year added to your deal? SHEEEESH https://t.co/duYC0ahXgL — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 30, 2021

He already had the best job in college football, and now he gets paid more to do it. https://t.co/Jk74KoKVzW — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 30, 2021

This might be the best contract since Bobby Bonilla. https://t.co/wvOftVRpis — Jurd (@J_Gib) November 30, 2021

This contract extension comes directly on the heels of one of the best seasons of Mark Stoops’ nine-year career with the Kentucky program. With a 9-3 regular season record, the Wildcats are primed to claim a solid bowl-game appearance. And if Stoops leads his team to another postseason victory, it will mark his fourth bowl-game win in a row.

The seven and 10-win contract boosters are clearly a lucrative incentive for the veteran head coach. Since claiming his first winning season in 2016, Stoops has led the Wildcats to seven-win seasons in all but one year — 2020’s COVID-19 season. If the program continues on its current trajectory, Stoops could be under contract for decades to come.

With a bowl-game victory this year, Stoops would match his best career season in Lexington with a 10-3 record.