The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Mark Stoops News

A closeup of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops.LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 29: Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Commonwealth Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The University of Kentucky has announced a major contract extension for longtime head football coach Mark Stoops.

According to college football insider Matt Jones, the extension retains Stoops through the 2027 season. For each year with more than seven wins, the contract extends another year. For each 10-win season, it extends another two years.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

This contract extension comes directly on the heels of one of the best seasons of Mark Stoops’ nine-year career with the Kentucky program. With a 9-3 regular season record, the Wildcats are primed to claim a solid bowl-game appearance. And if Stoops leads his team to another postseason victory, it will mark his fourth bowl-game win in a row.

The seven and 10-win contract boosters are clearly a lucrative incentive for the veteran head coach. Since claiming his first winning season in 2016, Stoops has led the Wildcats to seven-win seasons in all but one year — 2020’s COVID-19 season. If the program continues on its current trajectory, Stoops could be under contract for decades to come.

With a bowl-game victory this year, Stoops would match his best career season in Lexington with a 10-3 record.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.