College Football World Reacts To The Matt Rhule Report

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears watches during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular college head coaching candidate ever since he was relieved of his duties earlier this season. But a new report could send the speculation into overdrive.

According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports, Rhule is "back in play" for Nebraska and could be the team's next head coach after the 2022 season ends.

Rhule made his bones as the head coach Temple and Baylor, pulling off incredible turnarounds for the two schools during his time with them. He left Baylor in 2020 to become the head coach of the Panthers, but went just 11-27 in 2.5 years.

Fans appear skeptical of whether the report is actually true. But for the most part, Husker Nation is ready to welcome him into the fold if he's the guy:

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost just three games into the season after a historic home loss to Georgia Southern. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph helped the team regain some confidence with two wins but isn't expected to be retained as the head coach.

Rhule's college career was far more successful than his NFL career. He started by taking a Temple team from 2-10 in his first year to winning the American Athletic Conference title in his fourth year.

But his real crowning achievement might have been with Baylor, who he helped navigate out of the fallout from the Art Briles scandal and a 1-11 record in 2017 to an 11-3 season in 2019.

Nebraska can do a lot worse than Matt Rhule - if he really is the guy.