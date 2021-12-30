College Football World Reacts To The Mayo Bowl News

With 42 scheduled college football bowl games this year, there’s bound to be some interesting sponsors.

Kicking off at 11:30 p.m. ET, North Carolina (6-6) will face off against South Carolina (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. And while it may not be the most sought after bowl game, it certainly has some high stakes.

The winning coach of today’s game will have 4.5 gallons of watered-down mayonnaise dumped on them after the game.

SOURCES: The mayonnaise dump on the winning head coach will be after the trophy ceremony and it will be 4.5 gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise, slightly watered down. @DukesMayoBowl — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) December 30, 2021

Fans from around the college football world reacted to highly-unique prize/curse.

“FOUR AND A HALF GALLONS!!! I love college football,” one fan wrote.

“No shot. I would punt on first down every series to avoid having 4.5 gallons of watered down mayo dumped on my head,” another added.

AND SOME OF YOU WEIRDOS THINK THERE ARE TOO MANY BOWL GAMES!!! https://t.co/70oSJSWwPL — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 30, 2021

First-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer doesn’t seem too pleased with the idea of being dosed in the condiment, but he’s willing to take one for the team.

“I’m not a big mayonnaise guy,” he said. “I mean, I’ll gladly take one for the team if that means we won a football game, but woof.”

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown seemed more enthusiastic about the possible mayo shower.

“If we won a game, I’d let someone hit me in the face with a frying pan… I don’t care.”

The winning program will also be granted $10,000 to the charity of its choice.