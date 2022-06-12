College Football World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum Drama

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Paul Finebaum had some words for the Clemson Tigers fanbase over the weekend.

Speaking on 105.5 "The Opening Kickoff," Finebaum took aim at Clemson fans calling them "paranoid" and "insecure."

There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson. The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It's one thing if you've never won a national championship. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved. I just laugh at Clemson fans. Get over yourself, OK? You're not that important. This is 2022. College football has left you behind.

The college football world reacted to Finebaum's comments on social media.

"Says the man who talks about an ACC program every day on his SEC network show…" tweeted an ACC fan account.

"Best thing I ever did was ignore Finebaum," said another user. "Not worth the time."

"Ignored."

"44-16 with a rookie QB destroyed [Finebaum's] brain, its never been the same since," another commented.

"I think Finebaum feels inferior to Clemson."

This isn't the first time Paul Finebaum has taken a shot at the Tigers.