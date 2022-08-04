College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season.

McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall.

"We have officially agreed alongside Omaha Productions to simulcast six big ass college football games this season," McAfee said. "We will be on ESPN2, the main cast will be on ESPN. Omaha is obviously helping us along the way, and we will be running it."

Once McAfee made this announcement, his crew broke out their best dance moves.

Most of the responses to this announcement are extremely positive.

Manning, who was on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday, congratulated McAfee on this collaboration with Omaha Productions.

"Can't thank you enough, man. I'm looking forward to it," Manning said. "You're the best. I'm honored to be your teammate again, if you will. You will kill this, you know this. Everybody is fired up to watch, I can guarantee it."

Omaha Productions has not yet announced which games McAfee's crew will call.