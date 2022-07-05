College Football World Reacts To The Phil Knight News

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight watches as the Oregon Ducks play against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oregon defeated Cal 42-24. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Just last week, the football world learned that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.

But they might not be the only programs to do so. According to a report from Oregon insider John Canzano, the Ducks are interested in joining the Big Ten or the SEC.

"Oregon and Phil Knight have a wish list and put the Big Ten and SEC on it," Canzano said. "But... Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is punching effectively off the ropes behind the scenes. Said a source: 'George is kicking ass.'"

Fans aren't quite sure what to make of the latest news.

Some people are suggesting the Pac-12 make a major change, such as poaching the Big 12 and ACC's best schools.

"Wild thought: Why would remaining Pac-12-ers choose between raiding Big 12 or ACC? Why not try to merge top from each conference for a super-conf? Clemson, Fla St, NC, Duke, Oregon, Wash, Stanford, Cal, AZ schools, OK State, Kansas... And do anything to get Notre Dame," college football reporter Tim Kawakami said.

Others don't think Oregon belongs in the SEC.

"Oregon in the SEC ... ?" a fan questioned.

Should Oregon leave for the Big Ten or SEC?