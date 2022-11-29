College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl Deadline

Getty Images.

The College Football Playoff field will expand to 12 teams by at least 2026. But, there's a possibility the expansion could come as early as 2024.

On Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers issued a self-imposed deadline to determine whether or not the expansion will happen prior to the 2024 season.

The CFP committee needs to make a decision on the semifinal guarantees requested by college football's oldest bowl game — the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl has requested semifinal hosting rights for two out of every three years on its next contract, assuming the semifinals will be held on New Years Day.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The last 3 times the Rose Bowl was on New Year's Day, it did the same number of viewers as the early playoff semifinal," one fan wrote.

"The Rose Bowl needs to get over themselves. they’ve been holding college football back for decades," another said.

"I love the Rose Bowl and everything that surrounds it. At the same time, I think they should join the expanded playoff as it will ensure that the game is always meaningful," another added.

"We continue to have daily conversations with the CFP board of managers, and we remain hopeful we can come to an agreement," a Rose Bowl spokesperson told ESPN on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for Wednesday's expansion decision.