College Football World Reacts To The Ryan Day News

On the same day that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh announced his return, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day re-affirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Day has not been prominently linked to any NFL jobs this coaching cycle. However, his name has often been brought up as a potential head coach down the line.

The Ohio State head coach previously worked as an NFL assistant coach. Many have believed that Day could emerge as a strong NFL candidate in future years.

Don’t count on it, though.

Day announced on Wednesday that his family has made it clear that Columbus is home.

“In this profession, in this world right now, if you’re not winning, they’re going to talk about replacing you. If you do well, they’re going to talk about maybe you going somewhere else,” Day said. “So there’s always going to be talk like that. I love Ohio State. I love this place. My family loves it here. I tell recruits all the time, if I was to go take another job, I’d be going by myself because my family’s not leaving Columbus. And that’s the truth. They love it here.”

Ohio State fans are excited.

“I think the Buckeyes are in a good spot right now. The only thing that drives me insane is the irrational behavior of the fans. I know it will always be that way BUT the Buckeyes won’t win every game 100-0 every week. Nevertheless it’s good to be a Buckeye!” one fan tweeted.

“THAT IS MY HEAD COACH!!” another fan tweeted.

Day took over for Urban Meyer as the full-time head coach in 2019. He’s led the Buckeyes to multiple College Football Playoff appearances and Big Ten titles.

Ohio State is expected to start the 2022 season ranked inside the top five.