College Football World Reacts To The SEC Sponsorship News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arguably the top conference in all of college football landed another major sponsor on Sunday, based right in the heart of SEC country.

Per Sports Business Journal, a three-year partnership between Bush's Beans and the Southeastern Conference has formed, which will designate Bush's as the "official beans" of the SEC.

The college football world reacted to the new sponsorship on social media.

"It just beans more," one SEC fan replied.

"No Brakes is still looking for an official beans sponsor," tweeted the "No Dunks" podcast.

"A perfect sponsorship to announce at SEC media days, an annual celebration of hot air," joked Ben Frederickson.

"Move over UGA, Smokey, Revellie, and Bully, there’s a new dog in town."

"This conference out here eatin’ beans."

"SEC Network decided that fiber is gonna be the only thing that can move Vandy content this year," a Georgia fan tweeted.

Your move, Big Ten.