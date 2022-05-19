College Football World Reacts To The SEC's Statement

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies meet before the game at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The squabbling between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher made enough headlines that the SEC had to step in.

The league didn't actually do anything though. It just issued a sternly-worded press release reprimanding both head coaches.

Overall, the college football world has rolled its eyes at the statement from commissioner Greg Sankey.

We can't say we disagree with any of the opinions here. The SEC accomplished nothing with that statement; all it did was acknowledge that its two most accomplished head coaches have been duking it out publicly since last night.

Saban, who started this whole brouhaha off with his comments about Fisher's A&M program "buying" players with NIL money, apologized for his original remarks during a radio appearance on Thursday afternoon.

This happened after Fisher lambasted his former boss earlier today, saying that his relationship with Saban was "done."