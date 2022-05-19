College Football World Reacts To The SEC's Statement
The squabbling between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher made enough headlines that the SEC had to step in.
The league didn't actually do anything though. It just issued a sternly-worded press release reprimanding both head coaches.
Overall, the college football world has rolled its eyes at the statement from commissioner Greg Sankey.
We can't say we disagree with any of the opinions here. The SEC accomplished nothing with that statement; all it did was acknowledge that its two most accomplished head coaches have been duking it out publicly since last night.
Saban, who started this whole brouhaha off with his comments about Fisher's A&M program "buying" players with NIL money, apologized for his original remarks during a radio appearance on Thursday afternoon.
This happened after Fisher lambasted his former boss earlier today, saying that his relationship with Saban was "done."