College Football World Reacts To The Texas Fan Petition

8 SEP 01: An interior general view of Joe Jamail Field at the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the game between the North Carolina Tarheels and the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Allsport

On September 10, 2022, two of the biggest college football programs in the country will meet for a historic game as Alabama plays Texas. But Longhorns fans have a petition going to try and make some adjustments to it.

Following the news that the game will be played at noon in what will likely be a sweltering day, fans are trying to appeal to Fox Sports' to make a change with a petition. They're advocating for a move into the afternoon or evening.

“Instead of competing with whatever game ESPN will choose to have at prime time, FOX Sports, like the cowards they are, elects to broadcast their marquee matchup of the day at noon. Noon,” the petition states. “If FOX Sports wants fans to consider them as the ultimate college football broadcaster they should compete with ESPN during prime time, not opting out from the challenge and submissively showing their best game at noon to ensure people will watch it.”

The petition says that the temperatures are expected to be at 97 degrees for fans. But the field temperatures could rise as high as 105 degrees. And fans will be stuck in the sun for the entire game under the current times.

"Fans of both programs planning to attend September’s clash of titans can expect projected highs of 97 degrees Fahrenheit in Austin. Players on the artificial turf at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium can expect field temperatures to exceed 105 degrees. Fans on the eastern half of the stadium facing west can expect the sun to be on them the entire game. Let me repeat that for emphasis. Fans facing west can expect the sun on them THE ENTIRE GAME. The sun won’t go down below the opposite grand stand until the game is over. No amount of sunscreen can protect fans of fairer complexion, and skin cancer doesn’t discriminate."

As of Wednesday, the petition on Change.org has over 1,000 signatures and climbing. But college football fans and analysts are largely unconvinced that this will impact Fox's decision in the slightest:

Texas has had numerous noon games in September over the years. It's going to be tough trying to convince FOX to make a change.

Rather than spend time signing the petition, Texas fans might want to use it to go out and buy some extra sunscreen if they plan on going.