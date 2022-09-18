College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: UCLA Bruins helmet during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama.

UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program.

To make matters worse, the Bruins had a party in the locker room after the lackluster win.

"UCLA went wild in the locker room after their win against South Alabama," said FOX College Football.



Seriously? It's always nice to celebrate a win, but this seems a bit overboard.

Maybe UCLA really is ready to join the Big Ten. UCLA almost lost to an FCS opponent, but didn't get the full job done like Northwestern did on Saturday.

"UC-Los Angeles beat a Sun Belt team by 1 on a last second field goal in a mostly empty home stadium…," said Classless Skip.

"This football program does not deserve to be apart of the Big 10," Cam wrote.

"They were favored by 15.5 points and won by won 1… you’d think they won the National Championship," said Dave Stockton Jr.

Yikes. Good luck on the rest of the season, UCLA.