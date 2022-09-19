College Football World Reacts To The Viral Sorority Video

BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In one of the most spectacular finishes of the Week 3 college football games, Appalachian State topped Troy with a 53-yard touchdown on one of the final plays of the game. But the reaction from one group of Troy fans may have topped the reaction at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

A video has been going viral of a sorority house at Troy watching the final moments of the game against Appalachian State. As Christian Horn caught the game-winning touchdown, some of the girls started cheering before realizing what had happened.

All of them were left in a state of shock as they realized that the Trojans had actually lost the game. And as a result, the clip of their collective gaffe has gone viral.

Over 210,000 people have seen the clip in the past two days. But some of the reactions on social media have been downright hilarious:

There's nothing in football or all of sports quite like a sudden reversal of fortune. Seeing the moment of elation turn to utter defeat can inspire a litany of responses in those who go through it.

Chances are that some of the sorority girls in that video had never experienced that before. They learned it the hard way in one of the most brutal ways for a Troy game to end in recent memory.

Troy led 28-24 with over two minutes remaining. But a safety and the aforementioned Horn touchdown completed an improbable Appalachian State comeback.

This one is going to sting. And the social media reaction won't make it hurt any less.