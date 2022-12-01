College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Hiring

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns signals touchdown as a play is reviewed by officials in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

After being fired as head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the 2020 season, Tom Herman spent the 2021 season as an analyst for the Chicago Bears and was out of football entirely this past year. But it appears he may be making a comeback.

On Thursday, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that Florida Atlantic hired Herman as their new head coach. He will replace Willie Taggart, who was dismissed after three years with a 15-18 overall record.

Herman is most memorable for his unremarkable tenure as head coach of the Texas Longhorns. In four seasons he went 32-18 with four bowl victories and one trip to the Big 12 Championship Game, but went just 1-4 against arch-rival Oklahoma.

College football fans largely think it would be a good fit for Herman to take the FAU job. Between playing in Boca Raton, Florida and it being a chance for him to revitalize his career, it could work for all parties:

Tom Herman rose to prominence as head coach at Houston, leading the Cougars to a Peach Bowl win in his first year at the helm. After going 22-4 in two seasons, he was hired by Texas in 2018.

After an unremarkable first year with the Longhorns, Herman led them to a 10-4 record and a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2018. But after going 15-8 over the next two years and just 10-7 against the Big 12, he was fired.

Now he gets a chance to prove himself once more as a college football head coach.

