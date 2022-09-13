College Football World Reacts To Topless Fans Investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans fill Rice Eccles Stadium for the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars game during the second half of an college football game, on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The University of Utah is investigating two women who attended Saturday’s game against Southern Utah “topless and wearing body paint on their torsos.”

The school said in a statement that the two women, students at the university, complied when asked by a female police officer to put on shirts. Detectives will follow up later this week “screen for any potential criminal charges." The women will also be referred to the Dean of Students “for other potential discipline.”

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"How many men were topless at the same game? The double standard is not cool at all. UofU is supposed to be better then BYU," one fan wrote.

"Free the nipple! Our obscenity laws discriminate against women," another said.

"Sounds like something to devote lots of resources to," another said sarcastically.

After a Week 1 loss to the Florida Gators, the No. 12 Utes bounced back with a massive 73-7 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.