College Football World Reacts To Tragic Car Accident Death

TERRE HAUTE, IN - OCTOBER 07: The Marching Sycamores Sousaphone line plays during pre-game for the Indiana State University Sycamores versus North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) game Saturday, October 8, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Caleb VanHooser was among three people who were killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning near Terre Haute, Indiana.

The freshman defensive back at Indiana State was gearing up for his first game before he passed away.

His high school football team, Lakota East Football, announced the news via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and Indiana State football player who was called home to Heaven early this morning. We will never forget his contributions to our program. RIP #2. We love you," the tweet read.

The college football community has been sending in their condolences to all of the victims of this tragic accident, including VanHooser.

Our thoughts are with the victims' families and friends.