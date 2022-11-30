College Football World Reacts To Trent Dilfer, Coaching News

BRENTWOOD, TN - AUGUST 21: Head coach Trent Dilfer of Lipscomb Academy instructs his players during a football game against Brentwood Academy on August 21, 2020 in Brentwood, Tennessee. High school football restarted this week across most of Tennessee despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still affecting many parts of the world. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, the college football world learned some truly wild news about the UAB coaching search.

In a letter to the school sent hours earlier, players pleaded with the team to remove the interim tag from interim head coach Bryant Vincent's title. However, the school decided to go in a different direction.

According to multiple reports, the school is focused on hiring former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. At least one fan isn't sure it's the best idea.

"I wonder what the record is for outgoing transfer portal entries in one month. I also wonder if UAB might get close to it. Players send the AD a letter backing the interim, and that day he goes and gets Trent Dilfer," analyst Alex Kirshner said.

Some fans think it could be a good idea.

"Trent Dilfer is a good hire for UAB. I have no idea if it will work out," one fan said.

Others think he could build something special.

"UAB top 25 in Four years," a fan said.

What do you think of the potential hire?