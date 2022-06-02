College Football World Reacts To Troubling Coach Arrest News

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Idaho State Bengals football program was stunned today by the arrest of defensive backs coach Davonte' Neal.

Greg Woods of the Idaho State Journal reported on Thursday that Neal is being held on an extradition warrant in Arizona's Maricopa County. The charge? First degree murder.

Neal is alleged to have committed a drive-by shooting in 2017. He faces drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm at a structure charges as well.

There really isn't a whole lot for people to say other than to express their shock and surprise by the news. Fans of Arizona football were especially disappointed though:

Davonte' Neal played high school football in the state of Arizona before committing to Notre Dame as a wide receiver. As a freshman he did a little bit of everything on offense and special teams.

Neal transferred to Arizona in 2014 and had 27 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns that year. But he changed his position to cornerback the following year, and thrived in the new position.

Between 2015 and 2016, Neal had 85 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

After graduating, Neal went into coaching, most recently serving as an assistant at Arizona's Higley High. Idaho State was going to be Neal's first college coaching job.

We'll continue to provide updates on Davonte' Neal as more information in this case is made available.