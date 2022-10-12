College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield.

Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney (aka Nevadabuck).

Barton and Stickney “will not receive Athletics media credentials for the foreseeable future,” an Ohio State spokesperson said.

"This man stole practice footage Times must be HARD," one fan wrote.

"This why I don’t understand anyone that is willing to do anything with @BuckeyeScoop," another said.

"Man these 2 need serious help!" another added.

Barton and Stickney’s source of access to Ohio State’s internal practice video is still undisclosed. Barton played at Ohio State from 2003-07 and earned first-team All-America honors in his final season.

Ohio State is 6-0 on the year and the current odds favorite to win the National Championship.