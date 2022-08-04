College Football World Reacts To Troubling TJ Finley News

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 20: Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks on during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's trouble brewing for Auburn's potential starting quarterback heading into this season.

T.J. Finley has been arrested on a charge of an attempt to elude the police department. The school is reportedly aware of the arrest.

Here's more from the report:

"Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4."

Auburn fans are concerned about this, especially since the season is set to start in a month.

Finley spent the 2021 season with Auburn and played a small role for the team as he backed up starter Bo Nix. He finished with 827 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and one interception.

He's currently in a competition with Zach Calzada for the starting gig, though this arrest will likely set him back.