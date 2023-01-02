College Football World Reacts To Tulane's Wild Cotton Bowl Win

What a comeback.

In a high-scoring affair the Tulane Green Wave overcame a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to stun USC 46-45 and capture the Field Scovell Trophy.

Here's how the college football world reacted to the Green Wave's wild Cotton Bowl win on Twitter:

"Unreal!!!! That is the final!!!" the team's football account shared. "Tulane wins the Cotton Bowl and wraps up the season 12-2!!!!"

"TULANE. ROLL WAVE," tweeted Barstool Sports.

"Tulane pulled it off!" commented Dov Kleiman.

"Tulane goes from 2-10 to 12-2 in one season," remarked RedditCFB. "Biggest turnaround ever. Incredible."

"Tulane going from 2-10 to 12-2 and beating USC in the Cotton Bowl. TCU going from 5-7 to 13-1 and beating Michigan to make the CFP national championship game. In the same damn season. In the same damn sport," said Pat Forde.

"Tulane beats USC to win its first major bowl since… 1934. It comes 20 years after a failed attempt to drop its football program - the second attempt in 40 years. Remarkable," Ross Dellenger commented.

"Spent a month on the road displaced by a hurricane last year. fought their asses off in incredibly adverse conditions. Tulane rocks," tweeted Mike Golic Jr.

Roll Wave.