College Football World Reacts To UCLA's Abysmal Crowd Today

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: UCLA Bruins helmet during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The UCLA football program set an all-time low for Rose Bowl attendance in Week 1 and it doesn't appear to be much better today.

This isn't what anybody forecasted when Chip Kelly took over the job and revamped the Bruins look with Jordan Brand uniforms. But this screenshot grabbed by SiriusXM's Geoff Schwartz shows that state of UCLA football at the moment:

"Wild atmosphere at the Rose Bowl today," he tweeted.

The college football world reacted to the poor Coliseum turnout on social media.

"Everyone went to the beach remember?" one user asked.

"More transfers than fans," another pointed out.

"Mankind and The Rock are about to tumble down the steps," said Ken Carman.

"Not a picture from 2020," tweeted Braden Surprenant.

As if it wasn't bad enough, the team finds itself down to South Alabama at halftime.