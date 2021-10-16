College Football World Reacts To UConn’s Win Today

For the first time in over 700 days, UConn’s football team has finally won a game. On Saturday, the Huskies took down the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 21-15.

UConn has been on the wrong side of several blowouts this season, like a 45-0 loss to Fresno State and 49-0 beatdown against Purdue. That being said, all those brutal losses quickly became an afterthought for the fans at Rentschler Field once this afternoon’s game was officially over.

The Huskies weren’t perfect by any means this afternoon, but quarterback Steven Krajewski played efficient football. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Yale had a chance to potentially win the game on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game. However, UConn safety Tui Faumuina-Brown managed to intercept Nolan Grooms’ pass as time expired.

As called on UConn radio: pic.twitter.com/kh0VWGpf1W — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 16, 2021

Though it’s not a surprise, the college football world had some fun on Twitter once this game went final.

“Four-pt underdogs UConn defeat 27-time National Champions Yale, who have a $41B endowment. This is their first win in just under 2 years, and one of the greatest days in UConn Football history,” RedditCFB tweeted.

4-pt underdogs UConn defeat 27-time National Champions Yale, who have a $41B endowment. This is their first win in just under 2 years, and one of the greatest days in UConn Football history. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 16, 2021

Here are some of the best reactions to UConn’s win over Yale:

UCONN HAS A WIN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019 pic.twitter.com/xY4IyDbGcj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Active win streaks:

1: UConn

0: Bama — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 16, 2021

Happy for the kids Gonna be a touch week for @minakimes https://t.co/DZsIyXY4LY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 16, 2021

UCONN (+140 ML) HAS WON A GAME pic.twitter.com/MTedkkTBLA — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 16, 2021

Next up on UConn’s schedule is a showdown with Middle Tennessee.

If the Huskies manage to win back-to-back games, the college football world may just lose its mind.