College Football World Reacts To UConn’s Win Today

UConn football's Rentschler Field.BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13 : Fans fill Rentschler Field during a game between Boise State Broncos and the Connecticut Huskies on September 13, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

For the first time in over 700 days, UConn’s football team has finally won a game. On Saturday, the Huskies took down the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 21-15.

UConn has been on the wrong side of several blowouts this season, like a 45-0 loss to Fresno State and 49-0 beatdown against Purdue. That being said, all those brutal losses quickly became an afterthought for the fans at Rentschler Field once this afternoon’s game was officially over.

The Huskies weren’t perfect by any means this afternoon, but quarterback Steven Krajewski played efficient football. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Yale had a chance to potentially win the game on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game. However, UConn safety Tui Faumuina-Brown managed to intercept Nolan Grooms’ pass as time expired.

Though it’s not a surprise, the college football world had some fun on Twitter once this game went final.

“Four-pt underdogs UConn defeat 27-time National Champions Yale, who have a $41B endowment. This is their first win in just under 2 years, and one of the greatest days in UConn Football history,” RedditCFB tweeted.

Here are some of the best reactions to UConn’s win over Yale:

Next up on UConn’s schedule is a showdown with Middle Tennessee.

If the Huskies manage to win back-to-back games, the college football world may just lose its mind.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.