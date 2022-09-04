College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: The Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders perform prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two.

Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win.

Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight.

"DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on social media.

"Mix in a water or an IV," one fan wrote.

"Thug life!" one fan added.

"Old folks fighting is hilarious. It looks like what throwing a punch in a dream feels like," one fan added.

"Unfortunately this sums up UGA’s fans. No place for this behavior in this sport that I am an expert of," one fan added.

"Welcome to Georgia, Duck Fans. Don’t let our southern hospitality distract you from the fact that the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl," another fan joked.

Georgia, the No. 3 team in the country, topped Oregon, 49-3.