College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night.

The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this rare loss for Manning. Plenty of fans are taking this as an opportunity to hate on the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.

"Looks like the first team they’ve played that has talent," one fan wrote.

"Arch is a glorified 3 star," another said.

"Jokes aside, anyone rating Arch Manning as the number 1 player in the country should probably lose their jobs," another added.

Many High School has four-star recruits Tackett Curtis — a USC commit — and Tylen Singleton. These two defensive stars pressured Manning all game, holding him without a completion until the second quarter. Manning finished the game with two passing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough.

As the biggest name in high school football, Manning and Isidore Newman will get their opponents' best efforts as the season goes on.

Manning will join the Texas Longhorns program as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.