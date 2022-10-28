College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning.

ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon," the statement read.

Fans are hoping that Corso gets back with the crew ASAP.

"Darn. Lee Corso won't be on College GameDay again. Starting to really worry about LC. These health issues concern me. Hope to see Coach on set wherever GameDay goes to next Saturday," one fan tweeted.

Hopefully, Corso gets well soon so he can join the rest of the crew next week, wherever that is.