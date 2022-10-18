College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction News

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten Big Ten teams.

Before the big game, Big Noon Kickoff analyst Urban Meyer made an interesting prediction about this contest.

“We all agree Penn State will shut down — or slow down — the Wolverine run game. There’s no doubt…” he said.

Michigan would go on to do the majority of its offensive work on the ground — notching a whopping 418 rushing yards in the 41-17 victory. Running backs Donavon Edwards and Blake Corum dominated the contest with more than 150 yards and two touchdowns apiece.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to Meyer's wildly-incorrect prediction.

"This didn't age well," one fan wrote.

"Tell me you’re bias against Michigan without telling me you’re biased against Michigan," another said.

"How's this guy still around?" another asked.

With this win, the Wolverines moved up to No. 4 in the nation. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 16 after their first loss of the year.

Michigan now ranks top-10 in Division I rushing offense with 241.7 yards per game.