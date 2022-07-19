College Football World Reacts To Vanderbilt's Bold Prediction

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Helmets of the Vanderbilt Commodores rest on the sideline during a game against during a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Vanderbilt football program doesn't exactly have a sterling reputation.

The Commodores consistently finish at the bottom of the SEC — notching losing season after losing season. After a winless year in 2020, the team was able to muster just two wins this past season.

While the current team is nowhere close to competing with its SEC counterparts at the top of the conference, head coach Clark Lea gave a bold prediction about the future of the program on Tuesday.

"We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country," Lea said, per CBS Sports insider Barrett Sallee.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this bold message from Lea.

"In fairness, he never said how much time," one fan wrote.

"Drug test immediately," another added.

"Let’s strive for 3 wins this year THEN we can start the conversation for best program in the country," another wrote.

"No way in absolute hell he said this!" another said.

Lea was hired as the Commodores' head coach prior to the 2021 season. In his first year, he led the program to a 2-10 record — one win over Colorado State and one over a one-win UConn team.

With this baseline, there's not much further Lea and Vanderbilt can drop in 2022.