College Football World Reacts To Viral Jim Harbaugh Video

The Michigan Wolverines stayed unbeaten on Saturday night, getting past a tough Nebraska Cornhuskers team in Lincoln.

Michigan topped Nebraska, 32-29, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday night.

Nebraska played really well, but once again, Scott Frost’s team made some crushing mistakes. With the game tied, 29-29, quarterback Adrian Martinez had a costly fumble, setting up the Wolverines’ go-ahead field goal.

The Huskers got the ball back, but were unable to get into field goal range to tie the game. Michigan escaped with a big win.

Immediately following the win, Harbaugh evaded ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath and darted out of the stadium.

Jim Harbaugh with the postgame interview of the century pic.twitter.com/LFqUg2aICk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021

Fans are somewhat mixed on the move.

“Boss move. Does not owe a thing to that interviewer. He wants to celebrate with his team,” one fan tweeted.

“I think he wanted to give his players credit because he has to go do a press conference anyway? Yea maybe? Yea I think so…” another fan tweeted.

“Stuff like this is why it’s so easy to make fun of Harbaugh when he inevitably loses games this season and finishes with another underwhelming season,” another fan added.

Regardless, Michigan improved to 6-0 with Saturday night’s win, while Nebraska dropped to 3-4 on the year.