College Football World Reacts To Week 1 GameDay Decision

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College GameDay has officially announced where it'll be heading for Week 1 of the college football season.

The show will be traveling to Columbus to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. It's one of the biggest non-conference of the year.

This will be Marcus Freeman's first official game as head coach of the Fighting Irish. He took over at the end of last season after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

The college football world is excited for the show to go to such a great location.

Ohio State returns a lot of great players in 2022, especially on offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is already a Heisman Trophy favorite, plus they have running back TreVeyon Henderson back, and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Buckeyes will likely be the team to beat in the Big 10, despite the Michigan Wolverines winning the conference last season.

This matchup will take place on Sept. 3.