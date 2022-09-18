College Football World Reacts To Week 4 GameDay News
College GameDay is going down south for Week 4.
ESPN's pregame college football show will be heading to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida contest. It's the first time that the show will be in Knoxville since 2016.
Even though this is a good destination, fans were hoping that the show went somewhere else.
The Vols come into this contest with a 3-0 record after they took down the Akron Zips on Sept. 17. They'll also look to snap a five-game losing streak to the Gators.
Meanwhile, the Gators have a 2-1 record after beating the South Florida Bulls, 31-28. That came after the Gators fell to the Kentucky Wildcats during Week 2.
Kickoff for this game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.