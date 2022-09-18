College Football World Reacts To Week 4 GameDay News

NEWTON, MA - NOVEMBER 9: ESPN "College GameDay" co-host Desmond Howard is pictured on campus at Boston College in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA on Nov. 9, 2018. The show was filming at Boston College for the first time in 9 years ahead of the Boston College Eagles matchup against the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

College GameDay is going down south for Week 4.

ESPN's pregame college football show will be heading to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida contest. It's the first time that the show will be in Knoxville since 2016.

Even though this is a good destination, fans were hoping that the show went somewhere else.

The Vols come into this contest with a 3-0 record after they took down the Akron Zips on Sept. 17. They'll also look to snap a five-game losing streak to the Gators.

Meanwhile, the Gators have a 2-1 record after beating the South Florida Bulls, 31-28. That came after the Gators fell to the Kentucky Wildcats during Week 2.

Kickoff for this game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.