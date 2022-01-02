College Football World Reacts To What Ex-Ohio State Player Said

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson had an interesting take after he announced his retirement on Saturday night.

Williamson didn’t make the trip to the Rose Bowl and officially announced his retirement from football while the game was being played.

I’m retired y’all ✌🏾& no I didn’t quit at halftime like vontae davis 😭 — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

After that, Williamson said that fans know nothing and that they have some of the worst football IQ’s ever.

Now that im a fan I gotta say… u fans kno nothing and have some of THE worst football IQ ever — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

The college football world was a bit surprised by this tweet based on their reactions.

Yo hold up. I’m no coach but getting the ball punched out from behind don’t take a damn IQ to coach. https://t.co/Wi1Q5zZPCZ — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) January 2, 2022

Ohio State safety Marcus Williamson misses the Rose Bowl and immediately turns on the fans 😂 https://t.co/OqYY0jaKmA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022

Let’s check in on Ohio State… https://t.co/ERbl7RJOuz — 🎉🎩New Year New Mario🎩🎉 |#BLM (@Fan_of_DET_313) January 2, 2022

❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️bruh welcome to that alumni life https://t.co/NufC8Qfj8G — Adam Griffin (@yunggriffsays) January 2, 2022

Oh boy. This won't sit well. https://t.co/gujU9Fitcs — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 2, 2022

Add this to the list of strange things that have happened on Ohio State’s defense this year. https://t.co/rVSDQqG8I8 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 2, 2022

This is getting WILD https://t.co/zjpKnA6kVT — Colin Gay (@ColinGay17) January 2, 2022

Williamson had a good senior season and finished with 26 total tackles (18 solo) with one forced fumble and three passes defended.

His junior season in 2020 was a smidge better after he finished with 27 total tackles (20 solo) along with two passes defended.

Ohio State is currently in a dogfight with Utah as the fourth quarter is getting underway. The Buckeyes are down 38-31 as they look to complete the comeback.

You can see the rest of this high-scoring affair on ESPN.