College Football World Reacts To What Ex-Ohio State Player Said

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson had an interesting take after he announced his retirement on Saturday night.

Williamson didn’t make the trip to the Rose Bowl and officially announced his retirement from football while the game was being played.

After that, Williamson said that fans know nothing and that they have some of the worst football IQ’s ever.

The college football world was a bit surprised by this tweet based on their reactions.

Williamson had a good senior season and finished with 26 total tackles (18 solo) with one forced fumble and three passes defended.

His junior season in 2020 was a smidge better after he finished with 27 total tackles (20 solo) along with two passes defended.

Ohio State is currently in a dogfight with Utah as the fourth quarter is getting underway. The Buckeyes are down 38-31 as they look to complete the comeback.

You can see the rest of this high-scoring affair on ESPN.

