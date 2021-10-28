The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What James Franklin Said Tonight

A solo shot of Penn State coach James Franklin.STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 15, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

James Franklin, who is being linked to the LSU and USC job openings, didn’t do much to dispel the speculation on Wednesday night.

The longtime Penn State head coach admitted to reporters that he’s been “fiercely loyal” to the Penn State program. However, he also admitted that there are a lot of moving parts.

It certainly sounds like there’s at least a possibility that Franklin will be coaching elsewhere in 2022.

“[Talking about the future] is tough. I am fiercely loyal to Penn State [and] these players, but there’s a lot of moving parts. But when it’s appropriate, I’d love to sit down and talk with [the media] about college football and [things moving forward],” Franklin said.

That’s certainly a fair comment by Franklin. It’s unfair to expect college football coaches to say with 100 percent certainty what they will be doing job-wise moving forward. If USC or LSU makes Franklin an offer he can’t refuse, he’ll probably leave.

Unsurprisingly, fans are continuing to speculate about Franklin’s future.

“He gone,” one fan said.

“James Franklin sounds like a man that belongs to the streets. USC or LSU…” another fan suggested.

“He’s either heading to USC or leveraging for a payday,” another fan added.

For now, though, Franklin remains the head coach at Penn State.

Where do you see Franklin ending up in 2022?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.