College Football World Reacts To What James Franklin Said Tonight

James Franklin, who is being linked to the LSU and USC job openings, didn’t do much to dispel the speculation on Wednesday night.

The longtime Penn State head coach admitted to reporters that he’s been “fiercely loyal” to the Penn State program. However, he also admitted that there are a lot of moving parts.

It certainly sounds like there’s at least a possibility that Franklin will be coaching elsewhere in 2022.

“[Talking about the future] is tough. I am fiercely loyal to Penn State [and] these players, but there’s a lot of moving parts. But when it’s appropriate, I’d love to sit down and talk with [the media] about college football and [things moving forward],” Franklin said.

James Franklin addressed some of the off-the-field rumors after practice Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/Ev4SqdQ54Q — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 27, 2021

That’s certainly a fair comment by Franklin. It’s unfair to expect college football coaches to say with 100 percent certainty what they will be doing job-wise moving forward. If USC or LSU makes Franklin an offer he can’t refuse, he’ll probably leave.

Unsurprisingly, fans are continuing to speculate about Franklin’s future.

“He gone,” one fan said.

“James Franklin sounds like a man that belongs to the streets. USC or LSU…” another fan suggested.

“He’s either heading to USC or leveraging for a payday,” another fan added.

For now, though, Franklin remains the head coach at Penn State.

You'll surely see a lot of snippets from James Franklin's response to @Ben_Jones88's question tonight, in which the Penn State coach says, in part, that he's fiercely loyal to PSU/staff/players "but there's a lot of moving parts with all of these things." Here's the full Q&A: pic.twitter.com/mzaUYYaGrc — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 27, 2021

Where do you see Franklin ending up in 2022?