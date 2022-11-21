College Football World Reacts To What Jim Harbaugh Said Monday

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter after the Ohio State Buckeyes scored at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to avoid looking disrespectful towards arch-rival Ohio State ahead of The Game this Saturday. The fans aren't buying it though.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh denied reports that he had previously questioned Ohio State's toughness following their win over the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor last year. He made it clear that he believes the Buckeyes are "absolutely" a tough team and one he respects.

But Ohio State Buckeyes fans either don't buy it or don't care. Fans are taking to Twitter with one simple message: The rent is due.

Last year Michigan finally overcame a decade and change of disappointment against their arch-rivals in Columbus. It wasn't an easy win by any stretch, but it got Michigan over the hump and into the Big Ten Championship Game before winning the title and reaching the College Football Playoff.

But the Wolverines team this year is very different from the one that beat the Buckeyes last year. It's also been over 20 years since Michigan won a game in Columbus.

Suffice it to say, a lot of circumstances are working against the Wolverines going into this one. Perhaps Harbaugh is trying to curry some favor in case things get out of hand and the Buckeyes want to run up the score.

Will Ohio State "collect the rent" from Michigan on Saturday?