College Football World Reacts To What Lane Kiffin Said About Big Ten

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When it comes to trash talk, Lane Kiffin rarely holds back. And to the delight of SEC fans, he didn't hold back with his recent comments about the Big Ten.

Speaking at SEC Media Days on Monday, Kiffin dismissed the effect that USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten would have. He said that USC and UCLA won't notice much of a difference in their new conference, while Oklahoma and Texas surely will when they join the SEC.

"I don't know that there's a huge jump going into the Big Ten," Kiffin said. "The SEC is a whole different animal."

SEC and Big Ten fans appreciated the boldness that Kiffin used with his words. Though as you might expect, not everyone appreciated it.

Assuming Lane Kiffin is still head coach of Ole Miss when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2025, his coaching chops will likely be put to the test even more than they normally are.

Make no mistake about it: USC, UCLA, Oklahoma and Texas all changing conferences is going to cause a seismic shift in the college athletics landscape.

Nowhere will that be more pronounced than in college football though. But who knows how long it will take for the conferences to settle into their new paradigms.