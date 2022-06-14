College Football World Reacts To What Marcus Freeman Said About Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has some sort of agenda against the Ohio State football program.

In a recent sitdown interview with CBS Sports, Freeman spoke highly of Notre Dame's academics.

"I'm not saying from top to bottom, but the majority of our kids, they - I want to say this the right way - are pushed to learn and their study habits are formulated every day," Freeman said, via CBS Sports. "You can't cheat academics at Notre Dame."

The 36-year-old then went on to cast some shade at another program's academics situation. Most believe he's referring to Ohio State.

"You don't go to class [at places like that]?" he added. "OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class."

This isn't the first time Ohio State has caught a stray from Freeman, who played defensive back for the Buckeyes under Jim Tressel.

Last December, Freeman told the Players Tribune that playing at Ohio State was the "wrong decision" and he's extremely grateful he didn't make that same mistake twice.

"I can't tell you exactly what it was that told us to come to Notre Dame, but there was something," he said. "We all know there's something different about Notre Dame. We all know it's something special. And I just thank God that I didn't make the wrong decision twice."

Wow.

Get your popcorn ready, folks.

Freeman and the Fighting Irish open the 2022 season in Columbus against the Buckeyes of Ohio State.