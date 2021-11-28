The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Todd McShay Said

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN college football and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay made quite the claim following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines for the first time in roughly a decade on Saturday. Ryan Day’s program has likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention as a result.

McShay says not so fast on that, though.

The ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes Ohio State could still be one of the four best teams in America.

A lot can happen in the next week. But if it comes down to to OSU and Cincinnati for the No. 4 spot in the CFP, Ohio State is simply better. Two losses might keep them out but I want the #best4teams,” he tweeted.

The college football world isn’t buying it, though.

“Unfortunately, we all believe Todd’s thinking aligns with the committee’s. It’s not really about picking the best teams. The CFP’s greatest accomplishment is revealing the true nature of the disingenuous money-grubbers that run it,” one fan tweeted.

“This is beyond a shot take…like irresponsibly bad and no longer had any credibility bad. What a clown,” another fan tweeted.

“This is absolutely why the playoffs need to expand so we don’t put teams in simply because the media feels they are better,” one fan added on Twitter.

Former ESPN host Mike Golic had a simple response.

“Nope,” he wrote.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

