College Football World Reacts To Wild Coach O News

Yet another alleged story about LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron is trending on social media following the news about his future.

Earlier on Sunday, LSU reportedly decided that Coach O will not return in 2022. The 2019 national championship head coach will reportedly spend the rest of the season leading the staff, but he won’t return next season.

While the specific reasons for Coach O’s departure are not clear – and there are probably more than one – multiple alleged stories are trending on social media.

The Athletic had one earlier on Sunday.

A similar story is being reported by Matt Trent of WBRZ.

“With regards to Orgeron’s personal life bleeding into his coaching life, sources also tell WBRZ that there were multiple practices where “girlfriends” would be in attendance at prax and would “interfere”. To the degree of children of the women taking part in drills with team,” he reported.

The last point is probably true. LSU is 9-8 since its national championship season. There’s always off-the-field talk when a head coach is fired, but barring anything truly problematic, that stuff only comes into play when the program is struggling.

LSU, meanwhile, will be looking for a new head coach. There’s already one major candidate being mentioned.