College Football World Reacts To Wild Coach Outburst News

A Fresno State assistant coach is in trouble after he broke a window during Saturday night's game against San Jose State.

This coach broke the window in a coach's box above a seating section and fans got injured when shards of glass fell on them.

According to Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey, the coach has been put on administrative leave following the incident.

College football fans are stunned that this took place during the game.

According to one fan who was there, pieces of glass were all over the place in his section. There was also a ton of blood everywhere.

It's a bit weird that this coach got upset considering that Fresno state ended up taking down San Jose State, 17-10.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.