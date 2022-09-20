College Football World Reacts To Wild Fan Arrest News

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the college football world received some truly weird and troubling news.

Doug Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat, was reportedly arrested on some interesting charges outside of the Arkansas football game. After a minor car accident in the parking lot, Ramsey allegedly "bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose."

While assault is no joking matter, the internet couldn't help but poke fun at the ironic nature. Even major brands got in on the action.

"this is what happens," Steam-umm tweeted.

"If he wanted to go back to eating meat I feel like there is a better way to go about it…" another fan joked.

"Y'all thought he was kidding when he said he was beyond our traditional meats," said another.

Hopefully the other person in this story is doing well.