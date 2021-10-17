The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

Tennessee fans going crazy on Saturday night.

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening.

Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration.

Play had to be stopped, with Ole Miss coaches and players leaving their sidelined for safety. The Volunteers’ cheerleaders and band members also reportedly left the field.

It was pretty wild.

Tennessee did not win, though.

The Volunteers lost to the Rebels, 31-26, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Lane Kiffin’s postgame press conference should be interesting, to say the least.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.