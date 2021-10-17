College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening.

Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration.

Play had to be stopped, with Ole Miss coaches and players leaving their sidelined for safety. The Volunteers’ cheerleaders and band members also reportedly left the field.

It was pretty wild.

The Ole Miss-Tennessee game was delayed because of fans throwing objects at Ole Miss players. pic.twitter.com/VXAenOy1Ty — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

MVPs of the game. pic.twitter.com/8Da8HCcKaS — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 17, 2021

Tennessee fans made it rain trash but it didn’t help them win or cover Ole Miss -1 💰

UNDER 82 💰 Final Score:

Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26 pic.twitter.com/NFkRqW5DOJ — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 17, 2021

Tennessee cheerleaders and the team band were evacuated for safety following the debris thrown by fans. pic.twitter.com/yhyE1aef56 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 17, 2021

Ole Miss had to clear its sideline due to Tennessee fans throwing objects on the field. pic.twitter.com/1fyOiSOcGq — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

If only Tennessee’s fans would act rationally like, you know, they always do when the school tries to hire a football coach? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2021

Embarrassing display by some Tennessee fans at the end of a really good game. Weak. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 17, 2021

Just a terrible look for Tennessee fans. Not sure I’ve ever seen an irate fan base delay a game. And a game they can still win. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 17, 2021

Tennessee did not win, though.

The Volunteers lost to the Rebels, 31-26, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Lane Kiffin’s postgame press conference should be interesting, to say the least.