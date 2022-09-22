College Football World Reacts To Wild Student Arrest News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 21: Utah fans wave a flag during a game against the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes during the second half of a college football game at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. UCLA defeated 17-9. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

A college student was arrested for a wild reason earlier this week.

A 21-year-old student at the University of Utah threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if the football team lost to San Diego State on Saturday.

She was booked at Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday, per KSL.com.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Your honor my client simply has that dawg in her," one fan joked.

"And they say Eagles fans are extreme," another said.

"Oh so i guess being passionate is illegal now," another added.

The woman "posted threats of violence" on the social media app Yik Yak, per police reports. Authorities say she "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed."

Another 19-year-old Utah student was arrested for the same crime just a few weeks ago, posting similar bomb threats on the Yik Yak app.

Utah won the game 35-7, extending its record to 2-1.