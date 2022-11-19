College Football World Reacts To Wild TCU-Baylor Game

What a wild one down in Waco.

Down two with 15 seconds left and no timeouts, No. 4 TCU was able to run on and hit a walk-off field goal to remain unbeaten and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive another week.

The college football reacted to the unbelievable ending across social media.

"TCU!!!!!! HYPNOTOADS!!!!!" Barstool tweeted.

"TCU BEATS THE BUZZER TO KEEP THEIR UNDEFEATED SEASON ALIVE!!!" said PFF College.

"TCU FIRE DRILL FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!!!"

"NO. 4 TCU HOLDS OFF BAYLOR IN A NAIL-BITER TO IMPROVE TO 11-0," shared Bleacher Report.

"You weren't special. You were just next," TCU tweeted after the win.

"Griffin Kell missed an extra point that contributed to TCU trailing by two points in the final minutes of the game," pointed out CBS Sports. "Then, he nailed a 40-yarder for the win as time expired. Talk about redemption."

Who said this Saturday's college football slate was weak?